Man hacks grandfather during argument over pet cat

Published - June 02, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A 79-year-old man was hacked by his grandson following an argument over their missing pet cat at Irinjalakuda on Sunday.

Kombath Keshavan, a resident of Edakulam, has been admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital with critical injuries. The police registered a case against his grandson Sreekumar in connection with the case.

According to the police, Sreekumar, who was in an inebriated condition, hacked Keshavan with a kitchen knife at the height of an argument over the missing cat. Sreekumar himself took Keshavan to the hospital.

