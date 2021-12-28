Man hacked to death: 2 minor girls surrender

KALPETTA

28 December 2021 20:59 IST

Two minor girls surrendered before the police after hacking a man to death with an axe in the district on Tuesday evening.

The police identified the deceased as Muhammad, 68, of Ayiramkolly, near Ambalavayal, in the district. The girls along with their mother were living in a makeshift shed, the police said.

When Muhammad tried to sexually harass the woman in front of the children on Tuesday morning, they attacked him with an axe, the police added.

Advertising

Advertising

They kept the body in a gunny bag and left it in a pit near their house and the chopped right leg of the deceased was left in a dumping pit, nearly 3 km from their house.

They surrendered to the police late in the evening. The mother is under police custody and the children would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the police said.