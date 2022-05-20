Man, grandson run over by lorry

KANNUR

In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old man and his 9-year-old grandson were killed when they came under the wheels of a lorry carrying gas cylinders at Pallikulam near Kannur on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh Babu and his grandson, Agney Praveen, who were residents of Edacheri.

According to the police, the Tamil Nadu registered lorry rammed the victim’s bike from behind. In the impact, they fell on the road and were crushed under the heavy vehicle’s wheels. Both of them died instantly.

The police said the lorry driver immediately got off the vehicle and escaped from the spot. The police are on the look-out for him. The bodies of the victim were shifted to the Kannur District Hospital.