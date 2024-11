A search has been launched for a 29-year-old man who went missing in the sea at Varkala on Sunday. The missing man was identified as Sreejith of Nedumon, Adoor. Reportedly, strong waves had carried Sreejith away while he was bating in the sea at Aaliyirakkam beach around 5 p.m. Sreejith and his friend Shyam Mohan were visiting the tourist spot with their wives. On being alerted, the police and the Fire and Rescue personnel launched a search.

