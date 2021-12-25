Man given nine years RI for molesting girl

The incident happened in 2015

The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) here on Friday sentenced a man, Suresh from Thiruvananthapuram, to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a total of nine years after finding him guilty of molesting an eight-year-old girl in 2015. The accused Suresh hails from Thiruvananthapuram district and is deaf and dumb. He was sentenced for three years each on three separate counts under various provisions of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was also fined ₹30,000 and would have to undergo additional months of rigorous imprisonment on default of payment. The sentences shall run concurrently, according to verdict issued by Fast Track Special Judge R. Jayakrishnan. Special Public prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan appeared for the prosecution.

The prosecution case was that the accused molested the girl when she visited the place where he was staying. The girl’s parents had rented out the ground floor to a tenant, Murali, who was not present there at the time. The girl’s mother had sent her downstairs to collect the electricity bill.

After the incident, the girl had complained to her mother and the police was alerted.