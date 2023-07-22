Man given death penalty for murdering six-year-old boy in Idukki

July 22, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

A fast-track court in Idukki on Saturday sentenced Muhammed Shan, alias Sunilkumar, 44, to death for murdering a six-year-old boy and raping his minor sister after attacking the victims’ mother and grandmother.

Pronouncing the sentence, judge T.G. Varghese awarded the death penalty for the murder of the boy and four life terms for raping the girl multiple times. An additional term of 92 years was awarded for the attack on the mother and grandmother, besides imposing a fine of ₹9.91 lakh. If payment is defaulted, an additional term of 11 years will have to be served.

Rarest of the rare

Terming the crime rarest of the rare, the court also noted that the convict was a relative of the victims. The incident occurred under the Vellathooval police station limits near Munnar in Idukki on October 3, 2021. Against the backdrop of a quarrel with the family, the accused entered the victim’s house around 3.30 a.m. by breaking open the back door.

Mother attacked

He attacked the mother, who was sleeping with the boy, with a hammer. The accused then went to her 73-year-old mother’s room and attacked her. He then went to the grandmother’s house nearby, carried away the 14-year-old girl from there and raped her multiple times. The incident came to light when the girl escaped and informed local residents.

Special Prosecutor S.S. Saneesh produced 93 documents and 73 witnesses before the court. “In addition, 59 material objects were also produced,” said Mr. Saneesh.

