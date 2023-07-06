Man given 3-year jail term in POCSO case

July 06, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Thursday sentenced a youth to simple imprisonment for three years and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for sexually harassing a minor girl by displaying lewd gestures two years ago.

Special Judge Rekha R. pronounced the verdict against Manoj, 35, of Azhoor after finding him guilty under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He will have to undergo additional imprisonment for three months. The court ordered the fine amount be given to the survivor as compensation.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the case pertains to incidents that had occurred under the Chirayinkeezhu police station limits on March 3 and 20, 2021. The accused flashed at the child and made obscene gestures at her from a shop situated right opposite her house. He also hurled abuses at the child’s mother when she questioned his act.

The Chirayinkeezhu police registered a case after being tipped off by Childline. Manoj is currently in judicial remand for allegedly showing pornographic content to another child. The case was investigated by Chirayinkeezhu sub-inspector V.S. Vineesh. The prosecution examined 11 witnesses and presented 14 exhibits.