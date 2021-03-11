Man, girl found dead

KALPETTA

11 March 2021 22:39 IST

A man and a girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging inside a makeshift shed at Thazhemittom tribal hamlet at Ellumannam near Edavaka in the district on Thursday. The Mananthavady police identified the deceased as Vineesh, 27, of Thazhemittom tribal hamlet and Layana, 16, of the Perinjerymala tribal hamlet at Makkiyad near Vellamunda in the district.

The bodies were found inside a shed beside the house of Vineesh under construction. Layana, a Plus One student, had left her house on Tuesday by telling her parents that she was going to her friend’s house, the police said.

Vineesh was alone in his house for the past two days after his mother went to a relative’s house. The reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police said. The bodies were shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The suicide prevention helpline of Disha can be reached on 1056, 0471-2552056.

