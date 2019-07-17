Man gets triple life term, 26 years for rape and murder of girl

Kollam Additional Sessions (POCSO) court on Wednesday sentenced triple life term, 26 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹3.2 lakh to a 25-year-old man convicted for raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl.

As per the order, the convict will undergo all prison terms separately. The court found him guilty of multiple crimes that include murder, rape, unnatural sex, kidnap and disrespect to dead body along with others coming under POCSO sections 3,4,5 and 6.

The crime took place on September 27, 2017, when the offender, a relative of the girl who was living with her family, took the child from her grandmother offering to drop her at tuition centre. From her home at Yeroor, the child was taken to a forest area near Kulathupuzha where she was raped and strangulated. He subjected the girl to sexual abuse even after the murder and then left the body at a bench near RPL estate.

Forensic evidence played an important role in the case as the convict's DNA was found in the girl's body and mouth.

The court observed that the convict had committed a very brutal and inhuman crime, yet taking into account his age the accused was not awarded the capital punishment.

The investigation team was led by Punalur DySP B.Krishnakumar and Anchal CI A.Abhilash. Advocate G Mohanraj appeared for the prosecution.