Man gets seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for pouring hot water on minor relative

September 27, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Court Judge M.P. Shibu sentenced the accused in the case going back to 2011

The Hindu Bureau

A man who poured boiling water on his minor cousin has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹35,000 by the Thiruvananthapuram  Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court.

Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Court Judge M.P. Shibu sentenced Aneesh, 38, of Ulloor in the city, to rigorous imprisonment in a case going back to 2011. Aneesh bore his uncle and family ill will for not moving away from the ancestral home in which they too had a share. After the 16-year-old daughter of his uncle refused to accede to Aneesh’s demands, he poured boiling water on her, causing serious burns.

K. Jayan, who was the Medical College sub-inspector, conducted the investigation in the case and submitted the chargesheet. Public prosecutor Kattayikonam J.K. Ajith Prasad and lawyer Bindu V.C. appeared for the prosecution.

