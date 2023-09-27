HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for pouring hot water on minor relative

Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Court Judge M.P. Shibu sentenced the accused in the case going back to 2011

September 27, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A man who poured boiling water on his minor cousin has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹35,000 by the Thiruvananthapuram  Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court.

Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Court Judge M.P. Shibu sentenced Aneesh, 38, of Ulloor in the city, to rigorous imprisonment in a case going back to 2011. Aneesh bore his uncle and family ill will for not moving away from the ancestral home in which they too had a share. After the 16-year-old daughter of his uncle refused to accede to Aneesh’s demands, he poured boiling water on her, causing serious burns.

K. Jayan, who was the Medical College sub-inspector, conducted the investigation in the case and submitted the chargesheet. Public prosecutor Kattayikonam J.K. Ajith Prasad and lawyer Bindu V.C. appeared for the prosecution.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.