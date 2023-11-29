Man gets life term in murder case

Kasaragod Additional Sessions Court (I) judge A. Manoj sentenced a 58-year-old man to life imprisonment for stabbing L. Arun Mohan, an autorickshaw driver, to death. He was also slapped with a fine of ₹1 lakh.
The court found K.M. Joseph, 58, a resident of Rajapuram, guilty in the case. The incident happened on June 25, 2014, at Panathadi Chamundikunnu. Arun Mohan was fatally stabbed by Joseph following a dispute.
Vellarikund inspector M.K. Suresh Kumar investigated the case.
