Man gets life term in murder case

November 29, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - KASARAGOD

Kasaragod Additional Sessions Court (I) judge A. Manoj sentenced a 58-year-old man to life imprisonment for stabbing L. Arun Mohan, an autorickshaw driver, to death. He was also slapped with a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The court found K.M. Joseph, 58, a resident of Rajapuram, guilty in the case. The incident happened on June 25, 2014, at Panathadi Chamundikunnu. Arun Mohan was fatally stabbed by Joseph following a dispute.

Vellarikund inspector M.K. Suresh Kumar investigated the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.