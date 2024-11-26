 />

Man gets life term in Kundar Balan murder case

Published - November 26, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasaragod Additional District Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced V. Radhakrishnan, 55, who was convicted in the 2008 murder case of Congress leader Kundar Balan, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh. The court ruled that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional four months of imprisonment.

The court had acquitted three others, V. Jayan, K. Kumaran, and Dilip Kumar, in the case.

Additional Government Pleaders Abdul Sattar, Chandra Mohan, and Chitrakala represented the prosecution in the case.

