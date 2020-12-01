Man gets life term for sexual abuse of boy

KANNUR

01 December 2020 23:56 IST

The Taliparamba Fast Track Court on Tuesday sentenced Suresh, a resident of Kudiyanmala, 42, to life imprisonment for sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy.

The special judge, Mujeeb Rehman, convicted Suresh of indulging in unnatural sex and abusing the boy in 2015. He would have to serve another six months if he failed to pay the fine of ₹50,000.

He was also sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and ordered to pay ₹11,000 as fine for burning the hands of the boy using a cigarette.

Advertising

Advertising

His imprisonment would be extended by another three months if he failed to pay the fine. The court ordered that the compensation be paid to the boy’s family if the accused paid it.