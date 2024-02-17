GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life term for raping woman

February 17, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Cases, Kottarakkara on Saturday sentenced a 39-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a woman belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) community. The convict has been identified as Viswambharan of Vettikkavala, Kollam.

The incident happened on October 22, 2017. The survivor, a 40-year-old uneducated and malnourished woman, was cutting grass for her goats from the side of a canal near her home when the accused sexually assaulted her.

Besides awarding the life term under Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (POA) Act, Special Judge R. Jayakrishnan sentenced the convict to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 376 (1) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and a one-year rigorous imprisonment under Section 3(1)(w) (i) of the SC/ST (POA) Act. The sentences shall run concurrently.

Stating that the accused does not deserve any leniency, the judge observed, “the offence committed by the accused is a heinous crime against a poor unmarried lady who belongs to the SC community. It is an evil of the society. It should be curbed and dealt with seriously.”

The court ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹1.1 lakh. If the fine is remitted or recovered, the same should be given to the survivor as compensation. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he should serve additional time in prison, reads the judgement. The judge noted that the survivor in the case was entitled to get compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The case was registered in Kottarakkara police station. Special Public Prosecutor G.S. Santhosh Kumar represented the prosecution side.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.