Man gets life term for killing wife

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
October 31, 2022 22:41 IST

The Special Court for SC/ST (PoA) Act at Mannarkkad on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife more than eight years ago. Special Court Judge K.M. Ratheesh Kumar found Vinu, 40, guilty of murdering his wife Deepa. The judge also slapped a fine of ₹3 lakh on Vinu.

The murder had taken place at Attayampathy colony, Kollengode, on February 13, 2014. Public prosecutor P. Jayan succeeded in proving that Vinu hacked his wife to death after turning suspicious of her character. The murder took place in front of their second child at Deepa’s house.

Mr. Jayan said that 30 witnesses had been examined to get the conviction in the case.

