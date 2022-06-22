Man gets five years RI for sexually assaulting minor girl

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Wednesday sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl at Ramankary.

The convict has been identified as Haridasan (47) of Manalithara.

Judge Mini S. Das ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹5,000. The amount will be given to the girl.

"The victim is a relative of Haridasan. The court sentenced him based on the child's statement and medical examination report," said special public prosecutor S. Seema.

The case was investigated by Alappuzha women police sub inspector Sreedevi J.