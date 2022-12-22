Man gets five life sentences for raping stepdaughter

December 22, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A district court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday sentenced a 50-year-old man to five sentences of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life for raping and impregnating his stepdaughter.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012)-1 Shibu M.P. pronounced the verdict in the case that had taken place under the Pallickal police station limits in 2021. The accused, found guilty for various offences, has also been imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh. The court also ordered the government to provide compensation to the survivor.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor J.K. Ajith Prasad, the 13-year-old girl’s ordeal came to light when she was hospitalised following fever and vomiting. The hospital authorities alerted the police soon after her pregnancy test returned positive.

The case was investigated by the then Pallickal Circle Inspector Sreejith. The prosecution presented 20 witnesses and 35 documents during the trial.