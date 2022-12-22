Man gets five life sentences for raping stepdaughter

December 22, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The accused, found guilty for various offences, has been imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

A district court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday sentenced a 50-year-old man to five sentences of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life for raping and impregnating his stepdaughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012)-1 Shibu M.P. pronounced the verdict in the case that had taken place under the Pallickal police station limits in 2021. The accused, found guilty for various offences, has also been imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh. The court also ordered the government to provide compensation to the survivor.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor J.K. Ajith Prasad, the 13-year-old girl’s ordeal came to light when she was hospitalised following fever and vomiting. The hospital authorities alerted the police soon after her pregnancy test returned positive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The case was investigated by the then Pallickal Circle Inspector Sreejith. The prosecution presented 20 witnesses and 35 documents during the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US