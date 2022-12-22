  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets five life sentences for raping stepdaughter

The accused, found guilty for various offences, has been imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh

December 22, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A district court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday sentenced a 50-year-old man to five sentences of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life for raping and impregnating his stepdaughter.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012)-1 Shibu M.P. pronounced the verdict in the case that had taken place under the Pallickal police station limits in 2021. The accused, found guilty for various offences, has also been imposed a fine of ₹2.5 lakh. The court also ordered the government to provide compensation to the survivor.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor J.K. Ajith Prasad, the 13-year-old girl’s ordeal came to light when she was hospitalised following fever and vomiting. The hospital authorities alerted the police soon after her pregnancy test returned positive.

The case was investigated by the then Pallickal Circle Inspector Sreejith. The prosecution presented 20 witnesses and 35 documents during the trial.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.