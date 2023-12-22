GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man gets 82 years in jail for raping minor girl

December 22, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A Fast Track Special Court at Pattambi on Friday sentenced a man to 82 years of imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl at Kongad. The incident happened four years ago.

Judge Ramu Ramesh Chandrabanu also slapped a fine of ₹3.4 lakh on the convict, Sivakumar from Mankavu, Palakkad. The judge also ordered that the fine amount be given to the survivor.

Special public prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar appeared for the prosecution. She was helped by assistant sub-inspector Maheswari from Pattambi police station.

