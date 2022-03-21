Man gets 73-year RI for sexually assaulting grandson

The Idukki Fast Track Special Court on Monday sentenced a 64-year-old man to 73 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,60,000 for sexually assaulting his seven-year-old grandson.

The case was registered at the Murickassery police station limit in 2019. As per the prosecution case, the grandmother witnessed the assault while returning from the farm after collecting nutmeg and she made a complaint before the police.

The prosecution took the statements of 13 witnesses and produced 12 documents before the court. Though he was sentenced to 73 years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections, he can undergo the sentence simultaneously for 20 years.

Judge T.G. Varghese also directed the district legal cell authorities to use a part of the compensation amount for the rehabilitation of the child and ₹50,000 to be included in the compensation scheme to the victim.