Man gets 7-year RI for sexually assaulting minor girl

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Saturday sentenced a 55-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for seven years for sexually assaulting a minor girl two years ago.

Special judge Aaj Sudarsan pronounced the verdict against Thoothukudi native Chinnadurai, who was found guilty of the crime.

He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), three years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 354 A(1)(i) (sexual harassment through physical contact involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code, and three years’ imprisonment and ₹20,000 under Section 7 (act of touching private parts of a minor or any other act with sexual intent) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The sentences shall run concurrently.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan, the incident occurred under the Fort police station limits on April 24, 2020. The 16-year-old survivor was sexually abused by the accused when she was playing a game of hide-and-seek with her brother and friends at a street near Attakulangara where the latter used to reside.

The prosecution presented 15 witnesses and 14 documents as exhibits. The case was investigated by Sub-Inspectors S. Vimal and Saju Abraham.