November 03, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Friday sentenced a man to 66 years and six months of rigorous imprisonment for raping his nine-year-old daughter.

Judge Ash K. Bal ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh. After the abuse came to light, the Alappuzha North Police registered a case in 2021. According to the prosecution, the man abused the girl multiple times. The case was prosecuted by Special Public Prosecutor S. Seema.