ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 46 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

May 15, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Monday sentenced a 47-year-old man to 46 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in 2015.

The convict was identified as Harikumar alias Harisree of Pandanad, near Chengannur. Judge Ash K. Bal ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹2 lakh.

The court handed Harikumar three 15-year prison sentences each for raping, repeated rape, and impregnating the victim. The court sentenced him to one-year imprisonment for criminal trespass. The sentences will run concurrently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Public Prosecutor S. Seema represented the prosecution side.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US