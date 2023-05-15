Man gets 46 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

May 15, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Monday sentenced a 47-year-old man to 46 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in 2015.

The convict was identified as Harikumar alias Harisree of Pandanad, near Chengannur. Judge Ash K. Bal ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹2 lakh.

The court handed Harikumar three 15-year prison sentences each for raping, repeated rape, and impregnating the victim. The court sentenced him to one-year imprisonment for criminal trespass. The sentences will run concurrently.

Special Public Prosecutor S. Seema represented the prosecution side.