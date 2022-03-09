Man gets 45-year jail for sexually abusing minor

A 45-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years’ imprisonment and slapped with a fine of ₹3 lakh for sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl.

Kasaragod Additional District Sessions Court (One) Judge A.V. Unnikrishnan convicted Abdul Majeed alias Majeed of Bantwal Taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He will get an additional three years in prison if he fails to pay the fine. Majeed, a teacher at a religious school, is accused of molesting the child within the Kasaragod police station limits in January 2016.

The case registered at the Kasaragod police station was investigated by Kasaragod Inspector P.K. Sudhakaran. Later, a charge-sheet was filed in court by M.P. Azad, who was then Kasaragod Inspector. Adv. Prakash Ammannaya appeared for the prosecution.