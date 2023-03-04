ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 34-year RI for abusing minor girl

March 04, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Adoor Fast Track Special POCSO Court has sentenced a man to 34 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl. The court found the accused, identified as Liju Chandran, guilty of raping the mentally challenged girl. The crime was committed in 2017. The accused had barged into the girl’s house and raped her.

He was sentenced under IPC Sections 450, 366 511, 376(2), 376(3) and under sections 9 (u) and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Alongside the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on the convict. On default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional jail term of three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US