Man gets 34-year RI for abusing minor girl

March 04, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Adoor Fast Track Special POCSO Court has sentenced a man to 34 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl. The court found the accused, identified as Liju Chandran, guilty of raping the mentally challenged girl. The crime was committed in 2017. The accused had barged into the girl’s house and raped her.

He was sentenced under IPC Sections 450, 366 511, 376(2), 376(3) and under sections 9 (u) and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Alongside the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on the convict. On default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional jail term of three years.