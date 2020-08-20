Man gets 17-year RI for rape attempt on minor

The Wayanad POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 17 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹40,000 on him

for attempting to rape a minor tribal girl in the district.

The judge, M.V. Rajakumara, awarded the sentence to Sunilkumar, 25, of Thervayal tribal hamlet at Naiketty in the district. Sunilkumar was charged under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

The prosecution case was that Sunilkumar had attempted to rape the four-year-old girl after he took her to a nearby plantain farm in 2019.

The girl was attending a religious ritual along with her grandfather. When the man attempted to rape the girl, she cried out and on hearing this, some tribesmen came to her rescue.

The case was investigated by R.R. Prasanth, Circle Inspector, Sulthan Bathery.

Advocate M.G. Sindhu appeared for the prosecution.