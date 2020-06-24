Man gets 15-year RI for raping minor

The Wayanad POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹70,000 on him for raping a minor girl in an orphanage in the district.
Judge K. Ramakrishnan awarded the sentence to Nazar, 41, of Kuttamangalam near Muttil in the district, who was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.
The prosecution case was that Nazar raped the girl after luring her to his shop in 2017.
The probe into the case, led by Dy.SP T.P. Jacob, found that the accused had lured the girl and forced her to watch pornographic films before subjecting her to sexual abuse over a period of two months.
The incident came to light after the girl was seen coming out from a nearby shop under suspicious circumstances and was questioned by the orphanage staff, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.
Though the victim had turned hostile during the trial, the accused was convicted on the basis of strong scientific evidence, lawyer M.G. Sindhu, who appeared for prosecution, said.
