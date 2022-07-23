Man gets 14 years in prison for raping 5-year-old
District Fast Track Special POCSO Court judge T. Sanju sentenced a man to 14 years imprisonment in connection with raping a five-year-old girl here on Saturday. The judge also slapped a fine of ₹1.10 lakh on the accused.
Amal Dev, 27, from Aralumoodu, Neyyattinkara, was convicted to have committed the crime when he was staying at ITI family quarters at Yakkara near here in October 2018.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.