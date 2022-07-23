Man gets 14 years in prison for raping 5-year-old

District Fast Track Special POCSO Court judge T. Sanju sentenced a man to 14 years imprisonment in connection with raping a five-year-old girl here on Saturday. The judge also slapped a fine of ₹1.10 lakh on the accused.

Amal Dev, 27, from Aralumoodu, Neyyattinkara, was convicted to have committed the crime when he was staying at ITI family quarters at Yakkara near here in October 2018.