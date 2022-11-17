  1. EPaper
Man gets 10-year RI for sexually assaulting differently abled girl

November 17, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court has sentenced a 57-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a differently abled 14-year-old girl.

The convict has been identified as Anilkumar alias Aniyan of Kottankulangara.

Judge Ash K. Bal ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹50,000. Of this, a sum of ₹30,000 will be given to the girl. The incident happened in 2015 under Alappuzha North police station limits.

Special Public Prosecutor S. Seema represented the prosecution side.

