Man gets 10-year RI for raping elderly woman

A man has been sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment on the charge of raping a 68-year-old woman.

Thrissur Additional Assistant Sessions Judge C.S. Ambili also slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on Chandran, 58, of Puthur.

The incident happened on October 4, 2018 at Cherukunnu, Puthur. Chandran offered a job to the woman, a widow without children, in a house at Puthur. Once the woman reached Puthur, he led her to a hilly area, telling her that it was the way to the house where she has to work.

Once they reached a deserted place, he raped the woman and escaped with her bag, money, and mobile phone.

The woman, with the help of local people, lodged a complaint at the Ollur police station. The police traced the accused via the tower location of the mobile phone he stole from the woman. He was arrested from a toddy shop at Puthur.