Man from Kannur under observation for monkeypox

A 31-year-old man who came from abroad with symptoms of monkeypox is undergoing treatment at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

According to District Medical Officer Narayan Naik, the man was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. He is being monitored and swab samples have been sent for testing. The hospital is yet to receive the test results.

The person arrived from Dubai via Mangaluru airport recently. He is currently under observation in a special isolation room at the hospital.

Monkeypox was first confirmed on July 14 in a Kollam native who had arrived from abroad. The disease can only be transmitted by prolonged close contact with the patient.

The Health department said that those with symptoms should immediately seek treatment at nearby hospitals and self-quarantine to avoid spreading the disease to others.