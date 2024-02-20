GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man found hanging from ceiling, police fear suicide

February 20, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In an alleged case of death by suicide, a youth was found hanging from the ceiling in his room in Varkala on February 20, Tuesday.

The Ayiroor police identified the deceased as Gokul, 23, of Palayamkunnu. He was pursuing a course in animation at a private institution in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police suspected the death to be linked to a case of addiction to online gaming. The body has been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA: 1056 or 0471-2552056)

