Man found guilty of uxoricide; court to pronounce verdict on Saturday

Murder of Mudakkal native by alcoholic husband on October 27, 2011; accused found guilty of charges punishable under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code; trial suspended in between after he went absconding

September 29, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Friday found Azhoor native Santhosh, 40, accused in the murder of his wife Nisha, 25, of Mudakkal, guilty of the crime. The court will pronounce the quantum of the sentence on Saturday.

Judge K. Vishnu found Santhosh guilty of the charges punishable under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, the incident took place on October 27, 2011. Santhosh, a chronic alcoholic, used to manhandle Nisha in a drunk state. Following this, she approached the Attingal police seeking their intervention.

Subsequently, the police visited their house in search of Santhosh on October 26. The accused, who sensed trouble, stayed away for the rest of the day. He, however, returned the next day and picked an argument with Nisha. The presence of Nisha’s mother Radha and sister Remya prompted Santhosh to leave the house for the time being. He went to the house again later when Radha and Remya went out.

Witnesses

Santhosh used an iron rod to bludgeon Nisha. Their daughter Sanisha and neighbour Sunitha witnessed the crime. The duo were the prime eye-witnesses in the case. Santhosh, who fled from the area, was soon nabbed by local residents from Vengode junction. Nisha succumbed to head injuries at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital the next day.

The trial had to be suspended midway after Santhosh went absconding. The proceedings were resumed after the police apprehended him, following which he faced trial while in judicial custody.

The prosecution examined 14 witnesses and produced 18 documents and seven material objects. The investigation was led by District Crime Records Bureau Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Anil Kumar, who was then the Circle Inspector of Attingal.

