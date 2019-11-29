Man found guilty of murdering wife

The Alappuzha Additional District and Sessions Court- III on Friday found Sandeep, alias Salman, 37, guilty of murdering his wife.
The prosecution case was that Sabitha, of Ali Manzil, Ambalapuzha was killed by her husband following a property dispute on March 7, 2017.
Judge P. N. Seetha found Salman guilty under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Saturday.
Additional Public Prosecutor P. P. Geetha and P.P. Baiju appeared for the prosecution side.
