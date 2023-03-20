Man found guilty of murder of aged couple in Kottayam a decade go

March 20, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

An Additional Sessions Court here on Monday convicted a 31-year-old man in the murder of an aged couple near Manimala about a decade ago.

Additional Sessions Judge J. Nasser will pronounce the sentence for the guilty, identified as Arun Sasi of Pazhayidom, on Wednesday. As per the prosecution case, he murdered N. Bhaskaran Nair, 75, a retired Public Works department superintendent, and his wife Thankamma, 69, a retired KSEB officer by smashing a hammer on their heads.

The prosecution was able to prove the charges of murder (302), trespassing (449) and robbery (397) against the convict. After hitting the back of their head with a hammer and injuring them, Arun suffocated the couple by pressing a pillow on their face.

Arun, who had been associated with the couple, reached their residence on August 28, 2013 with an intention to kill them. When Thankamma went upstairs to pick up some clothes, Arun attacked Bhaskaran who was watching TV. Thankamma who rushed to the spot upon hearing the noise too was killed in the same way, according to the prosecution.

Arun admitted to the crime after landing in police custody in connection with another chain-snatching case. During a follow-up investigation, the police recovered around 11 sovereigns of gold from him. Arun, who was later released on bail, went absconding and was later caught from Chennai.

The prosecution examined 38 witnesses and produced 52 documents and 30 material objects. Public prosecutor K. Jitesh appeared for the prosecution. The sentence will be pronounced after a hearing on the quantum of punishment.