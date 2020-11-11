Man found dead

The man, whose wife and children were found dead a few days ago at Pothukal near Nilambur, ended his life on Wednesday.

Bineesh Sreedharan, 36, was found hanging from a tree.

His wife, Rahna, 35; sons Adityan, 12; Anandu, 11; and Arjun, 8; were found hanging in their house on Sunday.

Call for probe

Rahna’s family had demanded an investigation into the role of Bineesh in their death.

Family issues

The police said some family issues led to the mass suicide.

