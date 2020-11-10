Kerala

Man found dead

A man was found dead when his wife was found with serious hack injuries at Moothedam near Nilambur on Tuesday.

Binoy alias Thomas Kutty, 46, was suspected to have hanged himself after hacking his wife Sobhi.

His body was found hanging from a rubber tree near his house.

The police said a quarrel between the couple might have led to the incident.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal and murderous thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri (0484-2540530), Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre (0495-2760000) and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA 1056).

