Kerala

Man found dead

In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old hotel employee hanged himself to death reportedly due to severe financial crisis here the other day. The deceased was identified as Raju Devassia, a native of Kaduthuruthy.

A suicide note left behind by him stated that his family had been starving for several days and he had been struggling to make ends meet. In the letter, he also requested the Chief Minister to take care of his family.

The deceased, who had been employed with a restaurant at Muttuchira for the past 14 years, reportedly lost his only source of income during the lockdown. He is survived by his wife, a 13-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son.

