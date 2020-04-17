Man found dead

A 24-year-old man was found dead in a rented quarter at Kanhangad on Friday.
The body of R. Arjun, son of P. Rajeevan and Baby, was found hanging in the room. The police have shifted the body to the Kanhangad district hospital. The cause of death is unclear.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104; Maithri suicide prevention helpline 0484 2540530; Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre helpline 0495-2760000; and Direct Intervention System For Health Awareness (DISHA) 1056.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.