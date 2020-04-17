Man found dead

A 24-year-old man was found dead in a rented quarter at Kanhangad on Friday.

The body of R. Arjun, son of P. Rajeevan and Baby, was found hanging in the room. The police have shifted the body to the Kanhangad district hospital. The cause of death is unclear.

