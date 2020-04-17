Kerala

Man found dead

A 24-year-old man was found dead in a rented quarter at Kanhangad on Friday.

The body of R. Arjun, son of P. Rajeevan and Baby, was found hanging in the room. The police have shifted the body to the Kanhangad district hospital. The cause of death is unclear.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104; Maithri suicide prevention helpline 0484 2540530; Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre helpline 0495-2760000; and Direct Intervention System For Health Awareness (DISHA) 1056.

