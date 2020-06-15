Man found dead under mysterious circumstances

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 June 2020 23:09 IST

He was admitted to MCH after a scuffle on Sunday

A 42-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Sreekaryam on Monday, a few hours after he had gone missing from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) where he was admitted for the injuries he sustained in a scuffle.

The Sreekaryam police identified the deceased as Shyju Sathyanathan of Varkala. He was found hanging between two buildings at the Sreekaryam junction at around 8 a.m. Blood stains were found on the floor beneath the body. According to Sreekaryam Circle Inspector Abhilash David, the deceased was involved in a scuffle at Kallambalam on Sunday afternoon.

Having suffered a broken nose, Shyju was initially taken to a hospital in Kallambalam, but had to be referred to the MCH owing to the absence of an ENT surgeon in the former. Shortly after he was administered first-aid, Shyju was reported to have gone missing from the MCH by evening.

The official said the blood stains could be due to the nose bleed or from the cannula that was not removed from his hand.

While the death is suspected to be suicide, the police are yet to rule out other possibilities.

Besides, the police are yet to deduce how Shyju turned up at Sreekaryam, around 4 km away from the MCH. A post-mortem examination will be conducted after obtaining the results of the COVID-19 test.

An ex-NRI, Shyju used to work in a resort in Varkala. He is survived by his wife and a child. (Suicide prevention helpline - DISHA: 1056, 2552056)