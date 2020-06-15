Man found dead under mysterious circumstances

A 42-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Sreekaryam on Monday, a few hours after he had gone missing from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) where he was admitted for the injuries he sustained in a scuffle.
The Sreekaryam police identified the deceased as Shyju Sathyanathan of Varkala. He was found hanging between two buildings at the Sreekaryam junction at around 8 a.m. Blood stains were found on the floor beneath the body. According to Sreekaryam Circle Inspector Abhilash David, the deceased was involved in a scuffle at Kallambalam on Sunday afternoon.
Having suffered a broken nose, Shyju was initially taken to a hospital in Kallambalam, but had to be referred to the MCH owing to the absence of an ENT surgeon in the former. Shortly after he was administered first-aid, Shyju was reported to have gone missing from the MCH by evening.
The official said the blood stains could be due to the nose bleed or from the cannula that was not removed from his hand.
While the death is suspected to be suicide, the police are yet to rule out other possibilities.
Besides, the police are yet to deduce how Shyju turned up at Sreekaryam, around 4 km away from the MCH. A post-mortem examination will be conducted after obtaining the results of the COVID-19 test.
An ex-NRI, Shyju used to work in a resort in Varkala. He is survived by his wife and a child. (Suicide prevention helpline - DISHA: 1056, 2552056)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath