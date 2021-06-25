Kerala

Man found dead on railway track

Staff Reporter KANNUR 25 June 2021 22:11 IST
Updated: 25 June 2021 22:11 IST

A 34-year-old man was found dead, apparently after being hit by a train near the Kasaragod railway station on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Arul Raj, a native of Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, Raj may have been hit by a goods train that had left for Mangalore around 5 a.m.

Raj, a labourer, was staying with his friends in a rented house in Pallath. He had left the room on Thursday night saying that he was going to Kannur. The police are investigating the case.

