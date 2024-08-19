ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead inside parked car in Kasaragod

Published - August 19, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man was found dead inside his parked car near the Nileswaram railway station on Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as K.V. Dinesan, son of K. Kotan from Karinthalam Road, Choyamkode. According to the police, Dinesan had left home around 5 p.m. on Sunday in his car but did not return.

His family members tried reaching him by phone without success. Locals initiated a search late at night, but he remained untraceable.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday morning, Dinesan’s phone location was tracked near the Nileswaram railway station. Upon reaching the area, his car was found parked with doors closed but unlocked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His body was discovered lying on the back seat. An inquest was conducted by a team led by sub inspector Madhusudhan.

Dinesan is survived by his wife and two children.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US