Man found dead inside parked car in Kasaragod

Published - August 19, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man was found dead inside his parked car near the Nileswaram railway station on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as K.V. Dinesan, son of K. Kotan from Karinthalam Road, Choyamkode. According to the police, Dinesan had left home around 5 p.m. on Sunday in his car but did not return.

His family members tried reaching him by phone without success. Locals initiated a search late at night, but he remained untraceable.

On Monday morning, Dinesan’s phone location was tracked near the Nileswaram railway station. Upon reaching the area, his car was found parked with doors closed but unlocked.

His body was discovered lying on the back seat. An inquest was conducted by a team led by sub inspector Madhusudhan.

Dinesan is survived by his wife and two children.

