Man found dead inside car on Kottayam MCH premises

The Gandhinagar police on Tuesday launched a probe into the incident in which a 31-year-old man was found dead inside a car parked on the premises of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam. The deceased was identified as Akhil, a native of Keeruthod in Idukki.

According to the police, the man had come to the hospital here along with his father for the latter's treatment. Preliminary investigations revealed some burns on the body.

A police team, which rushed to the spot, broke open the car to take him out.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.