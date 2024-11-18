ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead in well

Published - November 18, 2024 07:32 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 78-year-old man was found dead in a well at his ancestral home at Payyanur in Kannur on Monday morning (November 18).

The deceased, identified as Padmanabhan, resided near the Kuneru Neduvaam bus stop. His body was discovered in the well during the housewarming celebrations of his son, an expatriate. His body was retrieved, and a case of unnatural death was registered.

The remains have been sent to Kannur Government Medical College mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Padmanabhan is survived by his wife, Narayani, and children, Priya and Pavan.

