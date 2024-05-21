ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead in well in Kadavanthra

Updated - May 21, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead in a well adjoining a house on Muttathil Lane, Cross Number 10, at Elamkulam village in Kadavanthra on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar Biswal, 36, of Khurda near Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He was living in the house on rent along with another person from Odisha. However, Manoj was alone in the room on Monday night as his roommate had gone home.

The body was found in the well by two people who had gone to fetch water. They informed the house owner who lodged a petition with the Kadavanthra police.

“Manoj was already dead by the time we pulled him out. He was reportedly drunk the previous night and probably fell into the well. He was back in the room at 10 p.m., and the incident could have taken place any time between 10 p.m. and 6.40 a.m. We have informed his family,” said police sources.

The police have registered a case for unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

