GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man found dead in well in Kadavanthra

Updated - May 21, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead in a well adjoining a house on Muttathil Lane, Cross Number 10, at Elamkulam village in Kadavanthra on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar Biswal, 36, of Khurda near Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He was living in the house on rent along with another person from Odisha. However, Manoj was alone in the room on Monday night as his roommate had gone home.

The body was found in the well by two people who had gone to fetch water. They informed the house owner who lodged a petition with the Kadavanthra police.

“Manoj was already dead by the time we pulled him out. He was reportedly drunk the previous night and probably fell into the well. He was back in the room at 10 p.m., and the incident could have taken place any time between 10 p.m. and 6.40 a.m. We have informed his family,” said police sources.

The police have registered a case for unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.